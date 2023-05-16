Recalled Gerber Good Start Formula Sold After Recall Issued

by

Recalled Gerber Good Start SoothePro Infant Formula was sold after the recall was first issued on March 27, 2023, so the company is alerting the public. The infant formula was recalled for possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination. The recalling firm is Perrigo Company.

The formula was manufactured at the company’s Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin manufacturing facility from January 2, 2023 to January 18, 2023. Cronobacter sakazakii is problematic in baby foods, and there have ben several recalls for infant formula for this type of contamination in the past few years.

AWG is a cooperative food wholesaler distributing to independently owned supermarkets. This recalled product was distributed from its Nashville Division only to independent retailers located in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The recalled Gerber Good Start SootherTM was sold under the following retail banners: Belle Foods, Bellview Price Cutter, Booneville Shopwise, Brown County IGA, Buehler’s, Buehler’s Cash Saver, Buehler’s IGA, Camridge City Market, Campbell’s Market, Camron’s Foodliner, Cash Saver, Cash Saver Harlan, Chappell’s Hometown, Country Mart, Crossroads IGA, Food City, Food Giant, Food World, Foodland, Frabergs Foods, Fresh N Low, Gallion’s Market, Gregerson’s Cash Saver, Hilltop Cee Bee, Hometown IGA, Houchen’s, Howard’s IGA, Laurel Grocery Company, Liberty IGA, Market Place, Noble’s IGA, Parkview IGA, Noble’s IGA, Parkview IGA, Piggly Wiggly, Piggly Wiggly Warrior, Price Cutter, Price Less Foods, Price Less IGA, Quality Foods, Riesbeck’s, Rivertown IGA, Simpson’s Supermarket, Spencer Cash Saver, Stop to Save, Sureway, Sureway Henderson, Swafford and Sons IGA, Tietgens Mt. Pleasant IGA, Valu Market, Versailles IGA, Vevay IGA, Village Market & Café, Walnut Creek Country Market, Winburn Fruit Market, and Woodruff’s Supermarket.

The formula is packaged in a 12.4 ounce container. The lot codes and use by date combinations are:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

If you purchased this product, do not feed it to your child. You can throw the formula away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the tore where you bought it for a full refund.