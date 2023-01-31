CDC Weighs In On Listeria Monocytogenes Enoki Outbreak

by

The CDC has weighed in on the Listeria monocytogenes enoki outbreak that has sickened at least three people in three states. Two brands of enoki mushrooms are linked to this outbreak. Utopia Foods mushrooms with bar code 8928918610017, and Sun Hong Foods Shandong mushrooms are the products in question. Both were imported from China.

There are two strains of Listeria monocytogenes that have sickened people in this outbreak. The Maryland Department of Health found both outbreak strains in Sun Hong Foods mushrooms that were produced by Shandong Youth Biotechnology Company in China.

The case count has not changed in the last two weeks. It remains: California (1), Nevada (1), and Michigan (1). All three patients have been hospitalized because they are so ill.

The government believes that this case count number is much lower than the actual number of sick people. That’s because some people recover from this infection without medical treatment and are not tested for the pathogen.

Listeria monocytogenes is a dangerous pathogen that can cause serious illness or death, especially if you are one of these categories: if you are pregnant, over the age of 65, have a weakened immune system or have a chronic illness such as diabetes. Symptoms of listeriosis often begin with nausea and diarrhea, and may progress to severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, and confusion.

Enoki mushrooms should not be eaten raw. Handle them as you would raw meat, and assume they may be contaminated. Cook them thoroughly, avoid contact with other foods that are eaten uncooked, and wash your hands well with soap and water after handling them.