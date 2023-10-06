Cocco’s Candy Rolling Candy Recalled For Choking; One Death

by

Cocco’s Candy Rolling Candy is being recalled for being a choking hazard. One death has been reported to the company to date. The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, which can cause choking. The recalling firms are Asaf Gida doing business as Cocco Candy of Turkey, and KGR Distribution Group of Passaic, New Jersey.

About 145,800 of these products in various flavors are included in this recall. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) web site.

CPSC has received one report of a 7-year-old girl who choked and died after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged. This happened in New York in April 2023.

The candy was manufactured in Turkey. KGR is the sole importer and distributor of this product. The candy was sold in stores nationwide and it was also sold online from the KGR store from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50.

The recalled products are all Cocco Candy brand. The candy is sold in a package that contains two fluid ounces. The following flavors and barcodes are included in this recall: Strawberry Flavored Rolling Candy that has the unit barcode of 8683363414008, the display barcode of 8683363414367, and the carton barcode of 8683363414176. Also recalled is T. Fruitti Flavored Rolling Candy that has the unit barcode of 8683363414015, the display barcode of 8683363414367, and the carton barcode of 8683363414176. Finally, Cola Flavored Rolling Candy is recalled. That product has the unit barcode of 8683363414022, the display barcode of 8683363414367, and the carton barcode of 8683363414176.

If you purchased any of these Cocco’s Candy Rolling Candy products with those barcodes, take them away from your children immediately. You can throw the candy away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or contact the company for a refund.