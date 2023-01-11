FDA Closes Mystery Salmonella Outbreak With 274 Sickened

by

The FDA has closed another mystery Salmonella outbreak with no resolution. The Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 274 people has ended, and the investigation has been closed; no food source was identified. This is the 14th outbreak in the last year that has been unsolved by the FDA.

It’s unusual that with so many people sick, a food source could not be found. The pathogen responsible for those illnesses was Salmonella Typhimurium. The FDA did initiate traceback, and conducted sample collection and analysis, but couldn’t solve this mystery Salmonella outbreak.

That means there are only two active outbreaks going on in the United States right now that are linked to FDA-regulated foods. Both outbreaks are active, and the investigations are ongoing.

Those outbreaks are the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that is linked to Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts that has sickened at least 15 people in three states: South Dakota, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. Two people have been hospitalized because their illness is so severe. The last illness onset date in that outbreak is December 13, 2022, and the outbreak investigation has not been updated since December 30, 2022.

And the other active outbreak is the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms that were imported from Korea. Two people are sick, one from Michigan and one from Nevada. Both of those patients were hospitalized. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since November 17, 2022, almost two months ago.