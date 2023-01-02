CDC On Sun Sprouts Alfalfa Sprouts Salmonella Outbreak

by

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released its investigation into the Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that has sickened at least 15 people in three states. Two people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

The case count by state as of December 29, 2022 is: Nebraska (8), Oklahoma (1), and South Dakota (6). The age range is from 19 to 78 years. Illness onset dates range from December 2, 2022 to December 13, 2022.

This outbreak was first announced by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on December 24, 2022. At that time the case count was 12.

Epidemiologic and traceback data show that alfalfa sprouts may be contaminated with Salmonella. Officials have been interviewing people about the foods they ate the week before they got sick. Of 12 people who were interviewed, all said they ate alfalfa sprouts; that is a much higher percentage than the 8.7% of respondents who said they ate that type of sprouts in the FoodNet Population Survey over the same time period.

The patients said they ate the alfalfa sprouts at restaurants and at home after purchasing them from grocery stores. Preliminary traceback showed that those restaurants and grocery stores received alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises. Two of the patients confirmed they purchased Sun Sprouts brand alfalfa sprouts from their local supermarket.

Noted food safety attorney Eric Hageman, who has represented many clients in lawsuits against restaurants, grocery stores, and food processors, said, “No one should get sick because they decided to eat sprouts. We hope that this outbreak does not grow.”

Whole genome sequencing conducted one patient isolates showed that they are closely related genetically. That means they likely got sick from eating the same food.

SunSprout Enterprises recalled four lots of raw alfalfa sprouts on December 29, 2022: they are 5211, 3212, 4211, and 4212. The sprouts were sold to food service and groceries in Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa between late November and mid December 2022. The best by dates are between December 1, 2022 and January 7, 2023.

If you have eaten these sprouts and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Sun Sprouts alfalfa sprouts Salmonella outbreak.