Top 10 Food Poisoning Outbreaks for 2022: Number Ten Enoki

It’s time for the top 10 food poisoning outbreaks of 2022. There were not many multistate outbreaks this year; just a few more than the pandemic year of 2020 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But there were still hundreds of Americans sickened by contaminated food. And the case counts for these outbreaks are likely far lower than the actual number sickened because any people aren’t diagnosed and not included. Most of these outbreaks have ended, but a couple are still ongoing.

Number ten is the newest outbreak, the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to enoki mushrooms imported from Korea. (By the way, enoki mushrooms were the most recalled food of 2022.) This outbreak investigation has not been updated for more than a month. The last update was issued on November 17, 2022

There are two people sick in this outbreak; they live in Michigan and Nevada. Both have been hospitalized because they are so sick. Patient isolates are a close match genetically, which means they likely got sick from eating the same food.

In November 2021 the FDA found a strain of Listeria that is closely related to the pathogen in this outbreak, although the mushrooms are not from the same firm and the FDA doesn’t believe they are related. The FDA launched an initiative early in 2022 to prevent contaminated enoki and wood ear mushrooms from being imported into the United States, and Korea is on the import alert list. There is no explanation for why these imported mushrooms were allowed into the country.

If you have eaten enoki mushrooms recently and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this first of the top 10 food poisoning outbreaks of 2020.