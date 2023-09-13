FDA Posts Minor Updates on CORE Outbreak Investigation Table

by

The FDA has posted minor updates on the CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There are six outbreaks on the table, and only two have been solved.

Last week, the FDA added the recall of Ice Cream House ice cream products in relation to the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least two people. All of Ice Cream House’s frozen desserts are included in this recall. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since September 1, 2023.

For the outbreak of Salmonella Newport, which has sickened at least eight people, the FDA has conducted an on-site inspection, has collected samples, and the samples are being analyzed. Traceback had already begun.

In the Cryptosporidium outbreak in a not yet identified food, traceback has been initiated. At least 11 people are sick in that outbreak.

For the first cyclospora outbreak, which has sickened at least 140 people, the FDA has started traceback and has collected samples to be analyzed. No on site inspection has begun.

For the second cyclospora outbreak, traceback, onsite inspections, and sample collection and analysis have all started. That outbreak has sickened at least 72 people.

Finally, the hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen organic imported strawberries is unchanged. That outbreak, which has sickened at least 10 people in four states, has hospitalized four patients. That investigation has not been updated since July 18, 2023.

If you have been sick with the symptoms of food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of an outbreak.