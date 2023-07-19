by

There are now ten sick in the frozen strawberries Hepatitis A outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is an increase of one more patient, who lives in Hawaii, which is a new state added to the outbreak case count.

The case count by state is: Washington (6), California (2), Hawaii (1), and Oregon (1). Illness onset dates range from November 24, 2022 to June 4, 2023. The patient age range is from 38 to 64. Four people have been hospitalized because they are so sick.

Epidemiological and traceback evidence indicates that frozen organic strawberries that were imported fresh from “certain farms” in Baja, California in Mexico in 2022 are the source of this outbreak. And the hepatitis A virus strain that is making people sick is genetically identical to a strain that caused a foodborne hepatitis A outbreak in 2022. That outbreak was also linked to organic strawberries that were sold fresh, not frozen, as HEB and Fresh Campo brands.

There have been several recalls of frozen organic strawberries since this outbreak investigation started. Please check your freezer to see if you purchased any of these berries. If you have, throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Symptoms of a hepatitis A infection typically begin 15 to 50 days after infection. People usually experience jaundice (yellow skin and eyes), loss of appetite, vomiting, fever, upset stomach, stomach pain, dark urine, light clay-colored stools, diarrhea, feeling tired, and joint pain. Patients are infectious for two weeks before they know they are sick. Most people recover from this infection, but some, especially people with liver disease, can become seriously ill.

If you ate these berries in the last two weeks and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, ask your doctor if a vaccine is warranted. If you ate these frozen strawberries and have been sick with the symptoms of hepatitis A, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.