FDA Updates Alert About Sun Hong Foods Enoki Mushrooms

The FDA is updating its alert about Sun Hong Foods enoki mushrooms, issued in December 2022, saying that this product is now linked to a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least three people in three states. Consumers, restaurants, and food retailers that have received the mushrooms, labeled as “Producer: Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co.” and “Distributed by Sun Hong Foods” should not eat, sell, or serve the mushrooms.

On November 28, 2022, Missouri officials collected these mushrooms and found they were positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The strain of Listeria found in these products matches one of the two strains linked to ill persons in this outbreak. And more sample collection and analysis conducted by the Maryland Department of Health found both outbreak strains of Listeria monocytogenes in two product samples of these enoki mushrooms.

The mushrooms in question are sold in a 7.05-ounce (200 gram) clear plastic bag with a brown and green label. They have a label on the back with the identifying words mentioned above, with an address in China.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to develop. Mild symptoms include a fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. If a patient develops the more severe form, symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, convulsions, a high fever, and confusion.

If you have eaten these mushrooms and have been ill with those symptoms, see your  doctor as soon as possible. You may be part of this outbreak.

