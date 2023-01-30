More Enoki Mushrooms Linked to Listeria Outbreak

by

More enoki mushrooms have been linked to a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened and hospitalized three patients, according to the FDA. This outbreak, which was first reported in November 2022, was first linked to recalled Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms that were imported from China.

In addition, two strains of Listeria monocytogenes have been identified in this outbreak. The bacteria was found through whole genome sequencing.

The second brand of mushrooms are produced by Shandong Youth Biotechnology with an address in China, which were distributed by Sun Hong Foods, Inc. A safety alert was issued about these mushrooms on December 17, 2022 after a positive product sample was collected by officials in Missouri. At that time, the mushrooms were not linked to this outbreak.

The mushrooms are sold in a 7.05-ounce clear plastic package with a brown and green label and include a label on the back that states, “Producer: Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co.,” with an address in China, and “Distributed By: Sun Hong Foods, Inc.”

A recall has been issued for Utopia Foods mushrooms, which was expanded a few weeks later. If you purchased any of these mushrooms linked to this outbreak, do not eat them; throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase.

The outbreak case count remains the same: California (1), Michigan (1), and Nevada (1). Samples from patients were collected from October 3, 2022 to October 8, 2022. The patient age range is from 30 to 56 years. Two of the patients are Hispanic, and one is Asian.

If you ate any of these mushrooms and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.