Hepatitis A Outbreak Prompts Recall of Kirkland Strawberries

A hepatitis A outbreak has prompted the recall of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and two San Diego business centers, according to the FDA. The FDA recall states that the recall is “due to an outbreak of hepatitis A illnesses.” The recalling firm is California Splendor, Inc. of San Diego, California.

The recall notice states that hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, but the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution. There is a hepatitis A outbreak on the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, At least five people are sick in that outbreak. Traceback, sample collection, and analysis has begun in that investigation. We do not know if the outbreak mentioned in the recall notice is this outbreak.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can cause mild or serious illness. Anyone who is infected with this virus gets sick within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms of a hepatitis A illness includes abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, light clay-colored stools, fever, loss of appetite, joint pain, and itching. Those with pre-existing illness or anyone who is immune compromised can become severely ill and can experience liver failure.

The recalled product is 4 pound bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries with these lot numbers: 140962-08, 142222-23, 142792-54, 142862-57, 142912-59, 142162-20, 142202-21, 142782-53, 142852-56, 142902-58, 142212-22, 142232-24, and 142842-55. These lot numbers are printed on the back of the bag.

If you did purchase these berries, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store for a refund.

If you ate these berries within the last two weeks, you should contact your doctor to find out if you should get the hepatitis A vaccine, which is only effective if given within that time frame. If you are experiencing the symptoms of hepatitis A, see your doctor. You may be part of a hepatitis A outbreak.