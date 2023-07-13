July 14, 2023

Houston Cyclospora Outbreak Linked to Fort Bend/Harris County

A Houston cyclospora outbreak is linked to a few gatherings in the Fort Bend/Harris county area, according to health officials. No case count numbers or illness onset dates were provided in this update.

Dr. Ericka Brown, Deputy Local Health Authority for Harris County Public Health said that cyclospora infections are typically transmitted via raw fruits and vegetables. This infection cannot be passed person-to-person, because the oocyst must mature in the environment after it is expelled in feces.

She said, “Cyclospora is actually a normal seasonal bug that we see … around April of May and last through about August.” Until 2016, most cyclospora cases were associated with travel to tropical areas, where this parasites is endemic.

Officials are investigating to see whether there is a wider reason for this outbreak. There are two nationwide cyclospora outbreaks that are currently being investigated by the FDA and the CDC. The first has sickened at least 112 people, and the second has sickened 38 people. Neither outbreak has been solved yet.

Previous cyclospora outbreaks have been linked to a Caesar salad kit, a taco restaurant, bagged salad, raspberries, and mesclun lettuce. Unfortunately, many cyclospora outbreaks are unsolved.

You should rinse off fresh fruits and vegetables before you eat them to help get rid of the oocyst, but it is next to impossible to remove all of the parasite with just rinsing. Cooking does destroy the oocyst.

If you live in the Houston area and have been ill with the symptoms of cyclosporiasis, which include profuse and explosive diarrhea, weight loss, fatigue, gas, bloating, nausea, and body aches, see your doctor. You may be part of this Houston cyclospora outbreak.

Attorneys at the Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Law Firm

If you have been sickened with a food poisoning infection, please contact our experienced attorneys for help with a possible lawsuit at 1-888-377-8900 or text us at 612-261-0856. Our firm represents clients in lawsuits against grocery stores, restaurants, and food processors.

