A Tacos del GNAR cyclospora outbreak has sickened at least 45 people in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). Tacos del GNAR is a gourmet taco shop that serves unusual tacos. As of June 15, 2023, there are 62 cases of cyclospora reported in that state. Colorado averages 63 cases a year. No one has been hospitalized as a result of this outbreak.

All 45 people likely ate at Tacos del GNAR, located at 630 Sherman Street in Ridgway, Colorado, before they got sick. The patients said they ate there since May 1, 2023. The restaurant is partnering with the health department in all aspects of the investigation. Tacos del GNAR got rid of all their produce when they were told about the outbreak.

Anyone who ate at Tacos del GNAR since May 1, 2023 or who has traveled to Ouray or Montrose County, and have experienced symptoms such as watery diarrhea should get a cyclospora test as soon as possible. And anyone who ate at that taco shop or traveled to those counties since May 1, 2023, whether they are sick or not, are asked to complete an online survey to help the investigation discover the cause of this outbreak.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the cyclospora parasite, which often contaminates fresh produce. Because the produce usually arrives at a restaurant with the oocysts attached, food handling and cleaning practices are not a factor in these types of outbreaks.

People eat the oocyst, which is attached to produce. It reproduces in the intestinal tract, and is expelled in feces. The oocyst must sporulate and mature in the environment before it becomes infectious, so this illness is not passed person-to-person.

The infection period is usually about one week, but there can be a two week delay between infection and symptoms developing. Cyclospora symptoms include watery diarrhea, which can be explosive and uncontrollable. Loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps and pain, increased gas, bloating, fatigue, vomiting, body aces, headache, and fever are other possible symptoms. This illness can seem to dissipate, but then recur. There is treatment for this infection, which is sulfa-based.