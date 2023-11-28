Kwik Trip Cantaloupe Recalled For Possibly Deadly Salmonella

by

Kwik Trip cantaloupe products are being recalled in the wake of a deadly Salmonella outbreak that killed two people in Minnesota and sickened 99 nationwide. The recalling firm is Kwik Trip, Inc.

The recalled products are three varieties of fresh cut fruit cup and tray items. They were made with cantaloupe from Trufresh that have been recalled and have been linked to the outbreak. But there have been no reported illnesses associated with these specific Kwik Trip products.

The recalled items have sell-by dates of November 4, 2023 through December 3, 2023. They were sold in Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, and Tobacco Outlet Plus convenience stores located in these states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, and South Dakota.

The recalled products include Mixed Fruit Cup in a 6 ounce container, with UPC number 39779 00240 and a sell by date range of 11/4/2023 – 12/3/2023. Also recalled is Cantaloupe Cup in a 6 ounce container, with UPC number 39779 00213 and a sell by date range of 11/4/2023 – 12/3/2023. Finally, Fruit Tray in a 16 ounce container is included in this recall. The UPC number for that product is 39779 00248, and the sell by date range is also 11/4/2023 – 12/3/2023. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. If you frozen any of these items, discard them as well.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can take up to seven days to appear. Most people suffer from fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.