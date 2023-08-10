Listeria Outbreak May Be Linked to Soft Serve on the Go Cups

by

A Listeria outbreak that may be linked to Soft Serve on the Go Cups produced by Real Kosher Ice Cream has sickened at least two people. The patients live in Pennsylvania and New York. The outbreak was announced in an FDA recall notice, and the FDA just posted an outbreak investigation notice.

We don’t know much about this outbreak, such as the patient ages or illness onset dates. The last patient sample collection date was June 29, 2023.

We do know that six of the company’s products have been recalled, and that the Pennsylvania Department of Health found Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of one of the ice cream products. Whole genome sequencing is being conducted to find out if this pathogen is the same strain of Listeria causing illnesses.

The patient in Pennsylvania triggered the recall after getting sick after allegedly eating the ice cream. The company has stopped producing and investigating these ice cream products while they and the FDA are investigating what caused the contamination.

It is very important that if you bought any of these recalled products, you do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase. Then clean your freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes is not destroyed by freezing.

Symptoms of a Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning infection can take up to 70 days to manifest. That is how long the incubation period can be. More mild forms of the illness can take up to three days to develop, and symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. If you ate any of these recalled products, monitor your health for any of these symptoms of a severe infection: nausea and diarrhea followed by a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches.

If you did eat these recalled ice cream and sorbet products and have been sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Listeria outbreak linked to Soft Serve on the Go Cups.