Two Rivers Coffee Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate Recalled

Two Rivers Coffee Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate pods are being recalled because they contain peanuts in an ingredient from the company’s raw material supplier that is not declared on the label. The recall notice states that the allergen was not disclosed to Two Rivers Coffee or its licensors. This means that anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company date. The recalling firm is Two Rivers Coffee of South Plainfield, New Jersey.

The recalled products are single serve hot chocolate pods that are sold as Brooklyn Bean Peanut Butter Cup Hot Cocoa, Pingo Peanut Butter Cookie Hot Chocolate, and Cold Stone Peanut Butter Cup Perfection. They are packaged in 12 count, 40 count, and 100 count boxes that were produced from January 2021 to November 2022. The products were sold nationwide through retail stores and also through online orders.

The recall is only for the peanut butter single serve hot chocolate pods included in the list you can see at the FDA web site, along with the UPC numbers. The products all have the best by dates of January 2022 through December 2024. All peanut butter hot chocolate single serve pods manufactured after January 20, 2023 are properly labeled.

The recalled Two Rivers Coffee Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate Pods, Brooklyn Bean, and Pinto products include Hot Cocoa Pods Variety Sample, Coffee & Hot Cocoa Chocoholics, Hot Cocoa Sampler, Hot Chocolate Variety, Best of the Best Pods Variety Sample, and Hot Chocolate Pods Peanut Butter Cookie, among others. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these products and you are allergic to peanuts, do not consume them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.