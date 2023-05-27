by

There are now 45 sick in Los Amigos Taqueria Salmonella outbreak, according to NBC Boston. Laboratory testing has confirmed 45 cases in customers of the restaurant, which is located at 366 Washington Street in Brighton, Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. That’s an increase of 12 more cases since the original announcement of the outbreak on May 19, 2023.

Of the 45 confirmed cases, 29 live in Boston. There are apparently more reports of undiagnosed illnesses associated with that restaurant. The restaurant was closed last week after the outbreak was uncovered.

An inspection was conducted at that location on May 18, 2023 after reports of illness, and found multiple problems. The certified food managers certificate was expired, there was no sanitizer set up, inspectors found wire rack shelving units that had visible rust and soil, and the interior walls and ceiling of the walk in unit had visible soil and mold-like substances.

A second location of the same chain at 1741 Centre Street in West Roxbury, Massachusetts was closed on May 18, 2023 as well, but so far no illness have been associated with that facility. The inspection report for that location found multiple rodent droppings, and food held at improper temperatures that could allow for bacterial growth.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start 12 hours to three days after exposure to the bacteria. Symptoms can include fever, chills, body aches, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, stomach pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you ate at the Los Amigos Taqueria in the Boston area and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.