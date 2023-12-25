Number 5 Outbreak of 2023: ShopRite Ground Beef Salmonella

by

The number five outbreak of 2023 is the ShopRite ground beef Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 18 people in four states. While traceback didn’t identify a common source for the ground beef, most people bought the meat at ShopRite stores in the northeastern United States.

The case count by state is: Connecticut (1), Massachusetts (1), New Jersey (11), and New York (5). The patient age range is from 0 to 97 years. Illness onset dates ranged from April 27, 2023 through July 6, 2023. Seven people were hospitalized because they were so sick.

Patient isolates were tested with whole genome sequencing were found to be closely related genetically, which means the people likely got sick from eating the same food. Investigators found the outbreak strain of Salmonella in a routine ground beef surveillance sample taken in March 2023.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection usually start a day o r two after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. Most people experience fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Even after full recovery, some patients can have long term complications from this infection, including reactive arthritis, endocarditis, and irritable bowel syndrome.

It’s important to handle all meat, especially ground beef, with care. Keep it away from other foods in your shopping cart, and get it into the fridge as soon as you get home. Avoid cross-contamination when handling the beef. Keep it separate from foods that are eaten raw such as salads. Wash your hands after you touch raw meat. Cook it to 160°F, and check that temperature with a food thermometer.

If you ate ground beef and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this ShopRite ground beef Salmonella outbreak.