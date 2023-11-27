Pacific Trellis Fruit Recalls Malichita Cantaloupe For Salmonella

by

Pacific Trellis Fruit is recalling Malichita cantaloupes for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall is in addition to the recalls by Trufresh, CF Dallas, Ruby brand cantaloupe, Z Farms, and Vinyard brand items. There is a deadly Salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita brand cantaloupes, which were imported from Mexico, that has sickened at least 99 people and killed two people who lived in Minnesota.

The case count by state is: Arkansas (1), Arizona (7), California (1), Colorado (2), Georgia (3), Iowa (5), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Kentucky (5), Massachusetts (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (13), Missouri (9), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (4), New Jersey (1), Nevada (2), New York (1), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), South Carolina (3),Tennessee (4), Texas (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (8).

These cantaloupe were sold between October 18, 2023 and October 26, 2023 in these states: California, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin, and sold in various supermarkets. The whole cantaloupe is packed in corrugated cartons. The price look-up sticker is labeled “Malichita”.

The PLU number for these cantaloupes is 4050. The lot codes that are included in this recall are 21651, 21699, 21775, 21787, and 21870. To date, Pacific Trellis has not received any reports of illness connected to their products.

If you bought any of these cantaloupe, do not eat them. If you froze some for later use, do not eat them. You can throw the cantaloupe away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these cantaloupe, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can take up to seven days to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.