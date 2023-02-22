How Many Enoki Mushroom Listeria Recalls Have Been Enacted?

by

How many enoki mushroom Listeria monocytogenes recalls have been enacted in the past few months? For starters, enoki mushrooms were the most recalled food of 2022. And some imported recalled enoki mushrooms are linked to a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least three people in three states.

This product has been problematic for years. In 2020, a deadly outbreak sickened at least 36 people in 17 states, hospitalizing 31 of them. Four people died, and two fetal losses were recorded.

In fact, last fall the FDA launched a food safety strategy to try to protect the public from contaminated enoki mushrooms.

Here’s the list, along with outbreak information:

In November 2022, Green Day Produce enoki mushrooms were recalled for possible Listeria. These mushrooms were improved from Korea, even though an import alert issued by the FDA in July 2022 was supposed to be in effect. No illnesses were reported.

Also in November 2022, a new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms was announced by the CDC. Two people in two states were sick, and both were hospitalized. At that time there was no recall.

On December 14, 2022, Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms were recalled. These mushroom were imported from China. Potential contamination was discovered by routine sampling conducted by officials in Missouri. No illnesses were reported at that time.

On December 20, 2022, the FDA warned restaurants about possible Listeria contamination in Sun Hong enoki mushrooms that were imported from China. No illnesses were reported at that time.

On January 16, 2023, the recall of Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms was expanded. These mushrooms were also imported from China. No illnesses were reported at that time.

Two days later, on January 18, 2022, the FDA linked recalled Utopia Foods enoki mushrooms to the outbreak announced in November 2022. The strain of bacteria found in the mushrooms matches patients isolates.

On January 20, 2022, the FDA said that there were two strains of Listeria monocytogenes that had sickened people in the enoki mushroom outbreak. Three people are sick; they live in California, Nevada, and Michigan. The outbreak investigation has not been updated since January 27, 2023.

On January 30, 2022, more enoki mushrooms were linked to the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. The second brand is Shandong Youth Biotechnology distributed by Sun Hong Foods.

The FDA updated their December 20, 2022 alert about Sun Hong Foods enoki mushrooms on January 31, 2023. Both outbreak strains of Listeria monocytogenes were found in these mushrooms.

Finally, Sss enoki mushrooms and K-Fresh enoki mushrooms were recalled for possible Listeria contamination on February 20, 2023. No illnesses have been reported.

At this time, if you are a member of a group that is high risk for serious complications from food poisoning infections, it may be in your best interest to avoid enoki mushrooms altogether. If you do choose to use them, never eat them raw. Cook them thoroughly and handle them as if they are contaminated. Wash your hands after touching them, and keep them away from foods that are eaten uncooked.

If you have eaten enoki mushrooms and you have been sick with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.