Raw Farm Raw Milk Recalled in California For Campylobacter

by

Raw Farm raw milk is being recalled in California for possible Campylobacter contamination. The milk is produced and packaged by Raw Farm, LLC of Fresno County, California. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this unpasteurized milk. The farm is located at 7221 South Jameson Avenue in Fresno.

The recall and quarantine order was announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones after Campylobacter was found in the farm’s packaged whole raw milk. The milk was sampled and tested by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Routine sampling conducted at the farm found the pathogen.

The recalled product is Raw Farm Whole Raw Milk that is packaged in half gallon (64 ounce) and gallon (128 ounce) plastic jugs. The code date that is marked on the container is BEST BY 05/05/2023.

If you purchased this product with that best by date, do not drink it. You can throw the milk away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

Symptoms of campylobacteriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, usually start two to five days after drinking contaminated milk or eating contaminated foods. Symptoms can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. In some people, especially those with compromised immune systems, this illness can cause a serious infection. And a disease called Guillain-Barré syndrome can occur after the infection, that can cause paralysis.