Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Pico de Gallo Ends With No Resolution

A Salmonella outbreak linked to pico de gallo has ended with no resolution, according to the FDA. There are just four active outbreak investigations on the FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table.

The outbreak of Salmonella Paratyphi B var. L(+) tartrate+ has ended. The FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local partners investigated this outbreak, conducting traceback and epidemiologic investigation. While they identified pico de gallo, a condiment made of tomatoes, chiles, and spices, as the source of the outbreak, they could not determine a specific ingredient in the mixture that was contaminated. They also could not find any Salmonella bacteria in the pico de gallo samples that were available. Environmental samples were also taken, but they were negative as well. Once investigators had enough information to confirm the outbreak cause, the products were past their shelf life and no longer available for sale.

The active investigations include the Listeria monocytogenes outback linked to Real Kosher Ice Cream’s Soft Serve on the Go ice cream cups. The contamination was confirmed by the states of New York and Pennsylvania, which found the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes in product samples and environmental samples at the company’s facility. There are two people sick in this outbreak; one lives in New York, the other in Pennsylvania.

One of the cyclospora outbreaks had its case count grow from 69 to 72 cases. Traceback has been initiated, on-site inspections conducted, and samples have even collected and analyzed, but there are no answers.

In the second cyclospora outbreak, the case count remains at 140 sick. Traceback has been initiated, on-site inspections have begun, and samples have been collected and are being analyzed.

Finally, the hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen organic imported strawberries remains the same, with 10 sick in four states. That outbreak has not been updated since mid-July. You can see the list of recalled brands of these strawberries