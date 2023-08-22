New York Officials Find Listeria in Cups From Real Kosher Facility

by

New York officials find Listeria in cups From Real Kosher Ice Cream’s manufacturing facility, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Investigators from the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets visited the manufacturing location and collected the cups. The outbreak strain was found in five finished product samples of the Vanilla Chocolate variety, confirmed by whole genome sequencing.

On August 10, 2023, the CDC said that the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture found the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes in an unopened Soft Serve on the Go Vanilla Chocolate ice cream cup that a patient had in their freezer.

That means that the products are linked to this outbreak by epidemiologic, traceback, and laboratory data. The outbreak case count remains at two sick. Both patients have been hospitalized. One patient lives in New York and the other lives in Pennsylvania.

It is likely that this outbreak will grow, for several reasons. First, it takes time between when a person becomes ill to when they are diagnosed and the illness is reported to the CDC. Second, some people may not realize that they are part of this outbreak until it is announced. And third, the incubation period for a Listeria monocytogenes food poisoning infection can be up to 70 days, so since these products were recalled on August 9, 2023, it could take months before symptoms appear for some people.

These ice cream cups were sold at grocery stores, convenience stores, and canteens nationwide. They were also distributed to businesses and institutions, such as long term care facilities, nursing homes, schools, and camps. And the ice cream was sold in these countries: Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Everyone should check their freezers to see if they have these recalled products. If you do have some, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Then clean your freezer with a mild bleach solution, since freezing does not kill this pathogen.

Symptoms of a Listeria monocytogenes infection vary depending on the person who is sickened. Most people will experience nausea and diarrhea. But for some, especially pregnant women, the elderly, people with compromised immune systems, and those with chronic illnesses, the illness may become more severe. Severe symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, confusion, and loss of balance.

If you have eaten Soft Serve on the Go ice cream cups and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.