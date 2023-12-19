Top 10 Outbreaks Of 2023: #10 Ice Cream House Listeria

by

It’s time for the Top 10 Outbreaks of 2023. Number 10 is the Ice Cream House Listeria Monocytogenes outbreak that took place in the summer of 2023. It sickened at least two people; one lives in New York, the other in Pennsylvania. Both patients were hospitalized.

The median age in this outbreak was 77 years. People over the age of 65 are much more likely to suffer serious complications from a Listeria monocytogenes infection. In fact, one of the patients lived in a long term care facility where they were likely served this product. The other patient ought “Soft Serve on the Go” ice cream cups from a grocery store.

Whole genome sequencing showed that the bacteria from patient isolates were closely related genetically. This means that they likely got sick from eating the same food. And the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture found the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes in an unopened Soft Serve on the Go vanilla chocolate ice cram cup that a patient had in their freezer. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets also found the outbreak strain in the Soft Serve on the Go Ice Cream Cups that were collected from the company’s manufacturing facility.

Real Kosher Ice Cream recalled all flavors of Soft Serve on the Go Ice Cream cups on August 9, 2023. And on August 30, 2023, Ice Cream House recalled all of their dairy ice cream and non dairy frozen dessert products with the Ice Cream on the Go logo.

If you ate these products and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this Ice Cream House Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.