Utah Natural Meat and Milk Source of Campylobacter Outbreak

by

Utah Natural Meat and Milk has been identified as the source of the Campylobacter outbreak in that state that has sickened at least 14 people, according to news reports. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said that the pathogen came from that dairy that is located in West Jordan. According to the Salt Lake County Health Department, one patient was hospitalized but is recovering at home. The patient age range is from 2 to 73 years.

At least 12 of those who are sick told public health officials that they drank raw milk purchased at that dairy before they started experiencing symptoms. And testing found Campylobacter bacteria in that dairy’s raw milk that is the same genetic strain as the bacteria that made people sick.

The license of Utah Natural Meat and Milk to sell raw milk has been suspended pending an investigation and more testing. Officials from that company are cooperating with the investigation and officials and are trying to find the issues that led to the contamination.

No new cases have been diagnosed since the company’s license for selling raw milk was suspended back in September 2023. The dairy is still selling other products.

Public health officials are advising people not to consume raw milk, which has not been treated to eliminate pathogens such as Campylobacter, E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, and Brucella. Delaney Moore, an epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services told The Salt Lake Tribune, “Bacterial contamination of raw milk can happen even when dairy workers follow hygienic practices. The only way to make sure raw milk is free from harmful bacteria is to pasteurize it.” Pasteurization does not destroy nutrients such as calcium, protein, and vitamin D which are the main nutrients in milk.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection usually take two to five days to manifest following infection. Patients can experience fever, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody. A serious complication from a Campylobacter infection is Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause paralysis.

If you drank raw milk from Utah Natural Meat and Milk and have been ill with the symptoms of campylobacteriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this Campylobacter outbreak.