WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree has high lead levels, according to the FDA. Four children from North Carolina have elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity. The WanaBana product has been identified as a potential shared source of exposure.

All lot codes and expiration dates of this product are included in this warning. The FDA has shared these results with the firm. The firm’s representatives are cooperating with the FDA. WanaBana has agreed to voluntarily recall all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of the expiration date. These pouches are sold nationally and are available through many retailers, including Amazon, Dollar Tree, and Sam’s Club.

If your child has consumed this product, the FDA is recommending that you contact your child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test for lead. Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of all ages. Children are very susceptible to health problems from this heavy metal. Many have no obvious immediate symptoms of lead poisoning.

Lead poisoning can only be diagnosed through clinical testing. Some children may have symptoms based on the exposure level. Short term exposure to lead could cause headaches, abdominal pain, colic, vomiting, and anemia. Longer term exposure could cause irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches, muscle prickling and burning, occasional abdominal discomfort, constiption, difficulty concentrating, muscular exhaustibility, headache, tremor, and weight loss.

The North Carolina Department of of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) learned about four children with elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity. Testing showed that the WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit product had “extremely high” concentrations of lead.

The FDA is issuing this public health alert advising parents and caregivers not to purchase or feed WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches to toddlers and young children.

Take your children to the doctor if they ate this product. You can report adverse events to the FDA through the FDA’s Consumer Complaint Coordinator.