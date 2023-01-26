ZLINE Gas Range Recall For CO Danger Expands

by

The ZLINE Gas Range recall for possible carbon monoxide danger has been expanded to include another product: the company’s 48-inch gas ranges. The original recall, which was issued on December 29, 2022, was for the company’s 30-inch and 36-inch ranges.

The oven of the gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death. Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas.

About 30,000 of these ranges are recalled, including 28,000 30-and 36-inch ranges. The recall expansion is for the oven compartment of ranges that include model numbers RG48, RGS-48, and RGB-48. The ranges were sold with various door colors including blue gloss, black matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, blue matte, red matte, and white matte. The ranges were sold in various finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel, and DuraSnow.

The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door, and the model number is on a label on the back of the range. Only ZLINE gas range with three models numbers are included in this recall. The ranges were manufactured in China.

The company has received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention.

The ranges were sold at Best Buy, Lowe’s, The Home Depot, The Range Hood Store stores nationwide. They were also sold online at www.bestbuy.com, www.build.com, www.costco.com, www.homedepot.com, www.therangehoodstore.com, www.overstock.com and www.wayfair.com from February 2019 through December 2022 for between $2,300 and $6,900.

Consumers should immediately stop using the oven compartment of the range until it is repaired. Contact ZLINE to obtain a free in-home repair.