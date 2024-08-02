Boar’s Head Deli Meats Listeria Recall Vastly Expanded

by

The Boar’s Head deli meats Listeria monocytogenes recall has been vastly expanded to include an additional 7 million pounds of product. Whole genome sequencing showed that a liverwurst sample that was collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for the outbreak strain.

At least 34 people in 13 states are sick with listeriosis in the outbreak linked to these products. Two people have died. And 33 of those patients have been hospitalized.

The expansion includes 71 products that were produced between May 10, 2024 and July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names. The products include meats that are sliced at retail delis as well as some packaged meat and poultry products sold at the retail level. These products have sell by dates ranging from July 29, 2024 to October 17, 2024.

These products were distributed at the retail level nationwide. Some were exported to the Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama. All items have the establishment number EST 12612 or P-12612 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the USDA web site. They include Virginia Ham, Italian Cappy Style Ham, Bologna, Beef Salami, Head Cheese, Olive Terrine, and Bratwurst, among others. Please look at this list carefully. If you did buy any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.