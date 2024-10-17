BrucePac Listeria Recall Grows Again With More Brands Added

by

The BrucePac Listeria recall has grown again, with more brands added, according to the USDA. The list is now 342 pages long. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

One of the issues with this recall is that many of the products made with these potentially contaminated fully cooked meats are meant to be eaten without a “kill step.” That means consumers eat them without reheating them. If any pathogens are present in those products, people will get sick.

The stories that may have sold these items include these chains and convenience stores: 7 Eleven, Albertsons, ALDI, Amazon Fresh, Baker’s, Carrs-Safeway, City Market, Costco, Dillons, Eagle, Food Lion, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Giant, Giant Eagle, Gerbes, H-E-B, Hannaford, Jewel-Osco, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Metro Market, Pavilions, Pick n Save, Publix, QFC, RaceTrac, Raleys, Ralphs, Randalls, Safeway, Sam’s Club, Schnucks, Shaw, Smith’s, Star Market, Stop & Shop, Target, Tom Thumb, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Wegmans, and Vons.

The brand names included in this recall are: Bell & Evans, Bistro 28, Dole, Don Pancho, El Monterey, Fresh Express, HMS, KitchenMate, Michael Angelo’s, Michelina’s, Mom’s Meals, Rao’s, Taylor Farms, and Whitsons Culinary Group.

Unfortunately, some of these products could have a different establishment number on the label because of distribution and processing by other companies. If you aren’t sure if you purchased any of these BrucePac Listeria recalled products, contact the seller. If they can’t tell you, and if the product contains cooked meat, throw it away.

If you ate any of these recalled items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.