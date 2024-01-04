Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Recalled For Salmonella

by

Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. There is one illness in Minnesota that is linked to this product. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella that may be related to this product. The recalling firm is Fratelli Beretta USA Inc.

The recalled product is 18 ounce plastic tray packages containing Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler with Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa. The lot code for this item is L075330300, and the best if used by date is April 27, 2024. The item is also sold as a twin pack with two 9ounce packages.

The board has the establishment number EST. 7543B that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection, and EST. #47967 that printed on the label with the lot and date codes. The charcuterie boards were shipped to Sam’s Club stores in these states: Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when FSIS was told that a sample collected and tested by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. If you purchased this product, do not eat it. If you did buy it, throw it away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after you handle this item.