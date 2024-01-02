Busseto Charcuterie Sampler Sickens One With Salmonella in MN

by

The Busseto Charcuterie Sampler has sickened at least one person in Minnesota with a Salmonella infection, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Officials are warning people in Minnesota not to eat this sampler, which contains prosciutto, sweet sopressata, and dry coppa. The sampler was sold at Sam’s Club and other retailers in the state. There is no mention about whether or not a recall has been, or will be, issued in relation to this illness.

One person reported getting sick in December after consuming a Busseto Charcuterie Sampler that was purchased at Sam’s Club. That person was not hospitalized. Staff from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture collected and tested an unopened package of that sampler from the patient’s home. The product tested positive for Salmonella.

The product in question has the lot number L075330300 and an expiration date of April 27, 2024. Officials do not yet know which of the sampler’s components may be the source of the contamination, or whether other similar products are affected. The investigation is ongoing.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually start 12 to 72 hours after infection, although some people may not get sick for up to a week or two. People usually experience fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

Even after complete recovery, some people may experience serious complications from this infection, including reactive arthritis, high blood pressure, endocarditis, and irritable bowel syndrome. It’s important that your doctor know about this infection.

If you ate this charcuterie sampler and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.