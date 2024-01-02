CDC Says 287 Kids Have Lead Poisoning From WanaBana Purees

by

The CDC says that 287 kids have lead poisoning after allegedly consuming WanaBana fruit puree products containing cinnamon. There are 80 confirmed cases, 187 probable cases, and 20 suspect cases.

The states where the sick children live are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The cases are defined as follows. A “suspect” case is anyone with a blood lead level of 3.5 μg/dL (micrograms per decaliter) or higher detected through capillary or unspecified testing within three months of consuming a recalled product. Capillary testing can give a falsely high result; venous testing is more accurate.

A “probable” case is anyone with a blood lead level of 3.5 μg/dL detected through venous testing within three months of consuming the recalled product. Those patients may have had other potential exposure for lead, as in lead-based paint.

And a “confirmed” case is anyone with a blood level of 3.5 μg/dL detected through venous testing within three months of consuming the recalled product and a follow-up assessment that ruled out other potential lead sources.

Some children may have no symptoms of lead poisoning, while others may have symptoms of acute lead poisoning that include abdominal pain, anemia, weakness and fatigue, constipation, and nausea. Severe symptoms of lead poising include seizures and encephalopathy. There is no safe level of lead exposure. Lead poisoning can lead to lower IQ and learning disabilities.

The health effects of lead exposure are more harmful to children under the age of six because their bodies are still developing and growing. Almost all of these patients are children under the age of six.

If you suspect your child ate these products or has been exposed to lead, talk to your pediatrician about getting them tested for lead in the blood.