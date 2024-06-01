Crecelac Goat Milk Infant Formula Poses Cronobacter Risk

by

Crecelac Goat Milk Infant Powdered Formula poses a Cronobacter risk according to the FDA. This product was sold at some retail stores in Texas and may have been sold in other locations in the United States.

The recalled products from an earlier recall include:

CRECELAC INFANT Powdered Goat-Milk Infant Formula with Iron 0 to 12 months – Net Wt. 12.4 ounce (352 grams)

Farmalac BABY Powdered Infant Formula with Iron 0 to 12 months Net Wt. 12.4 ounce (352 grams)

Farmalac BABY Powdered Infant Formula with Iron Low Lactose 0 to 12 months Net Wt. 12.4 ounce (352 grams)

You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site. Cronobacter was only found in the Crecelac infant formula product.

The company did issue a recall of these products on May 24, 2024 because they were not in compliance with all of the FDA’s infant formula regulations, but the FDA is issuing this alert because of new findings of Cronobacter contamination found in a sample of Crecelac Infant Powdered Goat Milk Infant Formula. The contamination was found in a sample of the product that was collected from a retail store in Texas.

The FDA is also alerting parents and caregivers to a recall initiated by Dairy Manufacturers of the Farmalac products listed because of their failure to meet U.S. infant formula regulations.

Cronobacter can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis in infants. Symptoms of this infection can include poor feeding, temperature changes, irritability, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements. The FDA is not aware of any illnesses associated with these products. And the company is updating their press release to include the laboratory results.

If you purchased these products, do not feed them to your infant. If you are looking for an alternative goat milk infant formula, talk to your pediatrician, as there are appropriate alternatives available.