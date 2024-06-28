Diamond Shruumz Contain Muscimol From Amanita Mushrooms

by

Diamond Shruumz contain muscimol, a chemical found in Amanita mushrooms. Those products, which include chocolate bars, cones, and gummies, have now been recalled. Thirty-nine people are sick after eating these products, and 23 of those patients have been hospitalized. The recalling firm is Prophet Premium Blends of Santa Anna, California.

Symptoms suffered by the patients include seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, high blood pressure, and low blood pressure. According to the National Institutes of Health, muscimol is classified as an acute toxic compound. It is a strong central nervous system depressant, and can cause neurotoxic effects and convulsions.

The recall notice states, “Muscimol could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products.” The patients live in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The recalled products include Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies (Micro- and Mega/Extreme-Dose). They were distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail order from the Diamond Shruumz website. All lots and best by dates and all flavors of these items are included in this recall.

Prophet Premium Blends received two complaints on May 27, 2024 about consumers becoming ill after eating the entire chocolate bar. The company reviewed the product’s certificates of analysis, which showed higher than normal amounts of muscimol. The production and distribution of these items has ceased.

If you bought these products, stop using them immediately. You should discard or destroy the products. Then contact Prophet Premium Blends to get a refund. If you ate these products and have been ill, see your doctor as soon as possible.