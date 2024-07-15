by

The Diamond Shruumz outbreak case count rises to 58 sick as of July 8, 2024, according to the FDA. Thirty people have been hospitalized, and there is one potentially associated death. Fifty of these patients have sought medical care. That is an increase of 10 more patients since the last update on July 2, 2024.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arizona (6), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (1), Georgia (3), Indiana (5), Iowa (3), Kentucky (4), Maryland (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Montana (1), Nevada (1), New Jersey (2), New York (1), North Carolina (4), North Dakota (1), Ohio (2), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (4), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (4), Texas (1), Virginia (3), and one unknown state. The last illness onset date was July 8, 2024.

All flavors of Diamond Shruumz products have been recalled. they include microdosing chocolate bars, infused cones, and microcode and megadose/extreme gummies.

Symptoms of people who are sick include seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting. The government did find muscimol, a compound found in the Amanita mushroom, in these products. Muscimol may be the cause of the symptoms in this outbreak because it is classified as an acute toxic compound.

These products were sold online and in person at retail locations nationwide including smoke and vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol.

If you purchased any of those products, do not consume them. Take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.