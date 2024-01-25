FDA CORE Outbreak Table Updated With New Listeria Outbreak

by

The FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table has been updated with a new Listeria outbreak and information about other outbreaks. There are currently four active outbreak investigations on the table.

The new Listeria outbreak is not yet linked to any food or product. There are at least 26 people who are sick. No recall has been initiated, traceback has not started, there has been no on-site inspection, and no samples have been collected or analyzed.

For the Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened three people in a not yet identified food, nothing has changed. Traceback has been initiated, an on-site inspection has been conducted, and samples have been collected and analyzed.

The outbreak of Salmonella Newport in an unidentified food has ended, with 45 illnesses, and the investigation has closed. The only action taken by the FDA in that investigation was traceback.

The deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled HMC Farms stone fruits remains the same, with 11 sick in seven states. One person who lived in California has died. Recalls were issued for these fruits last year. Officials think that some people may have frozen the fruits. Listeria monocytogenes can survive the freezing process, so those fruits are not safe to eat. That outbreak investigation has not been updated since November 21, 2023.

Finally, the WanaBana Cinnamon Fruit Puree lead poisoning outbreak investigation is ongoing. There are potentially 354 children sick related to the consumption of that product. If your child ate any of the recalled products, contact your doctor for an evaluation and possible testing for blood lead levels.