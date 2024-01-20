Now 354 Kids Sick in WanaBana Purees Lead Poisoning Outbreak

by

There are now 354 kids sick in the WanaBana purees lead and chromium poisoning outbreak, according to the CDC. The FDA has found chromium in those products.

There are 93 confirmed cases of lead poisoning, 233 probable cases, and 28 suspect cases. The patients live in these 41 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. The vast majority of these patients are small children.

The FDA found high levels of chromium, in addition to lead, in the cinnamon samples that were used to make the recalled applesauce pouch products. While there is no safe level of lead consumption, the information about the health effects of chromium are more limited.

The most common forms of chromium are trivalent chromium (chromium III) and hexavalent chromium (chromium VI). Trivalent chromium is an essential nutrient, while hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen. The main health problems in laboratory animals who are given hexavalent chromium are irritation and ulcers in the stomach and small intestine, and anemia.

But the health effects of eating food contaminated with chromium IV are not well understood. This form may be converted to the harmless chromium III in acidic environments, such as the stomach. There is no specific antidote to treat chromium exposure and there is no evidence to support chelation therapy. Medical treatment focuses on treating symptoms.

Do not eat any of these recalled products and do not give them to your children. Acute symptoms of lead poisoning in children can include irritability, weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue, vomiting, constipation, and hearing loss. Long term consequences include lowered IQ and learning disabilities.

If your child has eaten any of these recalled products, talk to your doctor about getting them tested for lead and chromium levels in their blood. They may be part of this WanaBana purees lead and chromium outbreak.