FDA: Do Not Feed Some Lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Food

The FDA is warning consumers to not feed some lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Food to their pets because of possible Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The FDA issued a similar warning about Darwin’s Naturals for possible Salmonella contamination last August, and in October 2023, August 2022, and March 2019. This food is raw pet food.

FDA samples of five Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat and dog food made by Arrow Reliance tested positive for Salmonella contamination. And a sixth FDA sample tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. This food is sold online through a subscription service.

These products are sold in frozen 2 pound packages. They are lots of Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Cats and Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs.

The FDA has recommend that Arrow Reliance recall six lots of these products, but the firm is not issuing a recall. If you purchased any of these pet foods, do not feed it to your pet and do not donate the food.

The recalled products are all Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic and Grain Free. They include Chicken Recipe for Cats with lot number 10832 and Manufacturing Date: Jul 25, 2024; Chicken Recipe for Cats with lot number 10856 and Manufacturing Date August 4, 2024, and Chicken Recipe for Cats with lot number 10890 and Manufacturing Date August 13, 2024.

Also recalled is Chicken Recipe for Dogs with lot number 10828 and Manufacturing Date July 24, 2024; Chicken Recipe for Dogs with lot number 10844 and Manufacturing Date July 30, 2024; and Chicken Recipe for Dogs with lot number 10887 and Manufacturing Date August 12, 2024.

If you have any of these products in your home, do not feed them to your pets. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so animals can’t access them. If you no longer have th package or can’t read the lot code, throw the food away. After you discard the food, clean your fridge and freezer with a mild bleach solution, and disinfect pet bowls, utensils, surfaces that came into contact with the food, and anything in the animal’s environment.

Both Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can make pets ill. And those pets can pas the pathogens on to humans. These bacteria can cause serious human illness. If your pet has been sick, see your veterinarian.