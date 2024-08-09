FDA Publishes Table of Compounds in Diamond Shruumz Products

by

The FDA has published a table of compounds found in Diamond Shruumz products. Tests of the company’s cones and gummies have also been collected and are being analyzed. The case count remains at 113 sick in 28 states and 42 hospitalized, with two potential deaths. There is no information about case count by state, or the patient age range.

The severe symptoms that patients have been experiencing include seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting. And it’s troubling that some of these items may still be available for sale at smoke and vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products. None of these items should be available for sale. If you see any at any retailers, report it to the FDA.

Some of the compounds found in these Diamond Shruumz products include Muscimol, Acetylpsilocin, Psilocin (a Schedule 1-controlled substance), Pregabalin (a prescription drug), and Desmethoxyyangonin, among others. There may be variations in which compounds are present, even in the same flavor of chocolate bar.

FDA and CDC medical officers are working to find out what kind of effect these compounds are having on human health, especially when taken together. Not all Diamond Shruumz products contain all of these compounds. An updated list of stores that may have sold these products has been published by the FDA.

Do not consume Diamond Shruumz products. These products may appeal to children and teenagers; talk to your children about avoiding them. If you have any, throw them away in a secure trash can or contact your local community to find out how to dispose of them. If you consumed these products and have been ill, see your doctor.