FDA Weighs in on End of Deadly HMC Farms Listeria Outbreak

The FDA has weighed in on the end of the deadly HMC Farms Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is linked to the company’s peaches, nectarines, and plums. Eleven people in seven states were sickened. Ten people were hospitalized, and one person who lived in California died.

The case count by state was: California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (3), Illinois (1), Kansas (1), Michigan (1), and Ohio (1). The patient age range was from 30 to 80 years. Illness onset dates ranged from August 22, 2018 to August 16, 2023. Of ten people who gave information to public health investigators, all were hospitalized. One death was reported from California, and one person suffered preterm labor.

These fruits have been recalled and they are all past their expiration date. They were sold nationwide at the retail level from May 1, 2022 through November 15, 2022, and from May 1, 2023 through November 15, 2023. However, the government is afraid that some people froze the fruits, either whole or pureed or used in other recipes, for later use. Freezing does not kill Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, and those foods are not safe to eat.

If you purchased any of these fruits, and froze them, or if you are not sure, do not eat them. You should throw them away in a secure trash can so others can’t access them. Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria.

If you ate any of these fruits, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for people to get sick. Most people will experience nausea and diarrhea. If the illness progresses to the more serious form, patients will experience a high fever, stiff neck, and severe headache. If you do get sick, see your doctor.