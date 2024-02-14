Fratelli Beretta Salmonella Charcuterie Meats Recalled For Under Processing

by

Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie Meats are being recalled for possible under processing. The meats contain Coppa that may be under processed, which could have resulted in Salmonella or other pathogen contamination. The recalling firm is Fratelli Beretta USA of Mount Olive, New Jersey.

There is a Salmonella outbreak that may be linked to Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie samplers that has sickened at least 47 people in 22 states and has hospitalized 10. The Minnesota Department of Health found the outbreak strain of Salmonella I 4:I:- in an unopened package of the twin pack of Busseto charcuterie sampler that was taken from a patient’s home. Both Busseto and Fratelli Beretta Charcuterie samplers have been recalled.

During the investigation of that outbreak, FSIS collected unopened ready to eat Coppa product and it tested positive for Salmonella. But that product was not released into commerce. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample that tested positive for Salmonella is related to this outbreak.

You can see a long list of the Fratelli Beretta charcuterie meats that are being recalled, along with the product name, package size, best before dates, and product photos, at the USDA web site. They include Beretta 130456 – VARIETY PACK, Beretta 130589 – ANTIPASTO 2 X 6 OZ, Beretta 130548 – PROS/COPPA SWT/CALA, Beretta 130661 – ANTIPASTO SPANISH, Beretta 137448 – PEPP SALA/COPPA HOT/CALA, and Beretta 140388 – COPPA SWEET 3 X 3 OZ, among others.

The recalled products have the establishment numbers EST. M47967 or M7543B stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection or in inkjet print on the front of the package. They were sold nationwide at the retail level.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers’ and consumers’ refrigerators. Please look at the list of recalled products carefully. If you bought any of these products, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.