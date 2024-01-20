Charcuterie Salmonella Outbreak Grows to 47 Sick in 22 States

by

The charcuterie Salmonella outbreak has grown to include 47 patients in 22 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Ten people have been hospitalized because they are so ill. That is an increase of eight more states, 23 new patients, and five new hospitalizations since the original notice of the outbreak was issued on January 5, 2024.

The case count by state is: Arizona (2), Colorado (1), Connecticut (1), Idaho (1), Illinois (1), Kentucky (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nebraska (3), New Jersey (1), New York (4), Ohio (11), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (3), Texas (3), Utah (1), Vermont (1), Virginia (1), Washington (5), and Wisconsin (2). The patient age range is from one to 91 years. Illness onset dates range from November 20, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

State and local officials interviewed people about what they ate the week before they got sick. Of the 26 people who were interviewed, 19, or 73%, said they ate a variety of charcuterie meats. Ten people had specific information about their purchases.

Four people purchased the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta from Costco. One person bought another Fratelli Beretta charcuterie. Three people bought Busseto Charcuterie Sampler from Sam’s Club. And two people purchased charcuterie meats from Sam’s Club, but didn’t remember the specific brand name.

A public health alert for Busseto Charcuterie sold at Sam’s Club and Fratelli Beretta Antipasto sold at Costco was issued by the USDA on January 18, 2024. A recall for Busseto Charcuterie Sampler was previously issued on January 4, 2024.

The Busseto sampler contains prosciutto, sweet soppressata, and dry coppa. The Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Gran Beretta has black pepper coated dry salami, dry coppa, and prosciutto. All lot codes of these products have been recalled.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture found the outbreak strain of Salmonella I 4:I:- in an unopened package of the twin pack of Busseto charcuterie sampler that was taken from a patient’s home. Whole genome sequencing showed that the Salmonella strain in that sampler was closely related to patient isolates, suggesting that people likely got sick from eating that product.

If you ate these recalled items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can take 6 hours to 6 days to appear after infection. Most people suffer from fever, chills, nausea, stomach pain and cramps, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.