Lewis Bay Oysters are associated with a Campylobacter outbreak in Massachusetts, according to the FDA. These oysters were harvested from two lease areas in the SC28, Lewis Bay, Massachusetts harvest area between July 1, 2024 and July 18, 2024.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries closed SC28 on July 19, 2024 becasue of an outbreak of Campylobacter in Massachusetts. There is no mention about how many people are sick, illness onset dates, the patient age range, or if anyone has been hospitalized. Two Massachusetts certified dealers, Chatham Shellfish Company (MA 3132 SS, AQ) and Island Creek Oysters (MA 185438 SP) recalled the oysters.

Restaurants and food retailers in these states may have received the oysters: California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania. Consumers who live in those states may have also purchased these oysters. The oysters may have been distributed to other states as wel; the FDA is investigating this issue.

Oysterss contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria will not look or taste different than non-contaminated shellfish. The aroma and texture will not change. But eating these shellfish can cause serious illness if the oysters are uncooked and undercooked, especially for people with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection can include fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea that is often bloody. People usually get sick two to five cays after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. And a complication called Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause paralysis, can develop after this infection.

If you bought these oysters, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Then clean and sanitize your kitchen. If you have eaten oysters and have been ill with those symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this Lewis Bay oysters Campylobacter outbreak.