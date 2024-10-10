Nature View Dairy Raw Milk Campylobacter Outbreak in CT

by

A Nature View Dairy raw milk Campylobacter outbreak in Connecticut has sickened at least two people, according to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture. The illnesses were confirmed by the Connecticut Department of Public Health. The dairy is located in Bridgewater, Connecticut.

A stop sale and recall has been issued by the Department of Agriculture. The dairy is complying with a voluntary recall of all raw milk products from retail distribution locations in Connecticut, which include farm stores, natural food stores, and grocers.

Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt said in a statement, “Consumers should be cautious when ingesting raw milk products, especially those in high-risk categories. Our agency is dedicated to ensuring that all farm products are safe for consumption through routine sampling and testing on the farm as well as working in tandem with our sister agency on investigations to protect public health.”

Samples of the raw milk were collected and tested. They tested positive for Campylobacter bacteria. If you bought bottled raw milk from Nature View Dairy, do not drink it. You can pour the milk down the drain, then disinfect the sink with a mild bleach solution. Or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter illness begin two to five days after infection and usually last about a week. Symptoms of this infection are similar to the symptoms caused by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) bacteria. Patients can suffer from diarrhea that is often bloody, fever, and abdominal cramps. Those with weakened immune systems are usually the most seriously sickened from this pathogen. The bacteria can spread to the bloodstream and can cause serious illness. One complication called Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), which can cause whole body paralysis, can occur with this infection.

If you drank raw milk from this dairy and have been sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Nature View Dairy raw milk Campylobacter outbreak.