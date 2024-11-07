New E. coli O121:H19 Outbreak on FDA’s CORE Outbreak Table

by

There is a new E. coli O121:H19 outbreak on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table, joining 12 other investigation. Just two of those outbreaks have been solved.

The new E. coli O121:H19 outbreak has sickened at least 33 people. The FDA has started conducting traceback, but has not initiated an inspection, or collected or tested samples.

The E. coli O26::H11 outbreak has sickened nine people. The FDA has conducted traceback, has conducted an inspection, and has collected and tested samples, but no food has been identified yet.

The deadly E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to the slivered yellow onions served on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers and other menu items in certain states has now sickened at least 90 people in 13 states. Twenty-seven people have been hospitalized. The case count by state is: Colorado (29), Iowa (1), Kansas (1), Michigan (2), Missouri (8), Montana (17), Nebraska (12), New Mexico (5), Oregon (1), Utah (7), Washington (1), Wisconsin (1), and Wyoming (5). Illnesses onset dates range from September 27, 2024 to October 16, 2024. The person who died lived in Colorado. Taylor Farms recalled their slivered yellow onions; the last illness occurred before this recall happened. The FDA is inspecting the Taylor Farms facility in Colorado and is inspecting an onion grower in Washington state.

The first outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to an unidentified product has sickened at least four people. FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected and tested samples..

In the other E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, the case count is 28 sick. The food has not been identified, but the FDA has initiated sample collection and testing, in addition to inspecting a facility and initiating traceback.

For the other Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in a not yet identified food, the patient case count remains the same at four sick. The FDA has initiated traceback in this investigation and has collected samples.

For the Salmonella Thompson outbreak in an unidentified food, the case count has been adjusted downward to 25 sick. The FDA has initiated traceback, but has not collected samples or inspected a facility.

For the two Cyclospora outbreaks, one has sickened 61 people and there other 47, an increase of one more patient for the latter. The food has not been identified. The FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected facilities, and has collected and tested samples.

For the Salmonella Liverpool outbreak in an unidentified food, there are three patients. The FDA has not started traceback, inspected a facility, or collected samples for testing.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in an unidentified food, there are still 90 patients. The FDA has started traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected samples for testing.

Finally, the case count in the Diamond Shruumz outbreak is the same at 175 sick. There are three deaths that are potentially associated with the consumption of these products. And there are 33 people still in the hospital. this outbreak has not been updated since October 3, 2024.