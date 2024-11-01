FDA Weighs in on Deadly McDonald’s Onion E. coli Outbreak

by

The FDA is weighing in on the deadly McDonald’s onion E. coli O157:H7 outbreak. This outbreak has sickened at least 90 people in 13 states. Twenty-seven people are hospitalized, two have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, and one person has died.

The case count by state is: Colorado (29), Iowa (1), Kansas (1), Michigan (2), Missouri (8), Montana (17), Nebraska (12), New Mexico (5), Oregon (1), Utah (7), Washington (1), Wisconsin (1), and Wyoming (5). Illnesses onset dates range from September 27, 2024 to October 16, 2024. The person who died lived in Colorado. The latest illnesses occurred before Taylor Farms recalled the onions.

Slivered onions that were served on McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burgers are the likely source of contamination, based on traceback data and epidemiological evidence. Diced onions are not implicated in this outbreak.

On October 22, 2024, Taylor Farms initiated a voluntary recall of some onions that were sold to food service customers. It is unlikely that these recalled yellow onions were sold in grocery stores or directly to consumers. The FDA has begun inspections at a Taylor Farms processing center in Colorado and at an onion grower’s facility in Washington state.

The recalled onions were distributed to food service customers, including customers that are not McDonald’s, in these states: Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Utah, and Wyoming. McDonald’s stores in Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming, and portions of Iowa, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Utah have temporarily stopped using slivered onions. There is no indication that any illnesses have occurred at any other restaurant or chain other than McDonald’s.

Food service customers should not sell or serve Taylor Farms recalled yellow onions and should follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice to sanitize any containers that may have come into contact with the onions. Also make sure your organization has not frozen the onions or any foods made with them for later use.

If you have eaten slivered onions at McDonald’s and have been experiencing the symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection or HUS, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly McDonald’s onions E. coli O157:H7 outbreak.