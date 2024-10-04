Three Possible Deaths in Diamond Shruumz Outbreak

by

There are now three possible deaths in the Diamond Shruumz outbreak, according to the FDA. And there are 175 people sick, with 33 hospitalized. That’s an increase of six more illnesses since the last update. But the number of hospitalizations has been cut in half, from 66.

The case count by state is: Alabama (8), Arizona (13), California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (23), Indiana (8), Iowa (6), Illinois (2), Kansas (5), Kentucky (11), Maryland (2), Michigan (1), Minnesota (3), Missouri (1), Montana (3), Nevada (2), New Jersey (3), New York (2), North Carolina (17), North Dakota (3), Ohio (4), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (8), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (9), Texas (17), Virginia (3), Washington (2), Wisconsin (1), and West Virginia (3). The patient age range and illness onset dates were not provided in the update.

The FDA has tested these products, which include chocolate bars, gummies, and cones, and has found several compounds and drugs. They contain muscimol, a compound from the amanita mushroom, Psilocin, which is a Schedule-1 controlled substance, Pregabalin, a prescription drug, and Ibotenic acid. Not all of these compounds were found in all of the products.

The FDA is investigating to discover the health effects of consuming these substances in combination. There is not a lot of research on the interactions between the compounds when taken together.

All Diamond Schruumz products have been recalled. None should be available for purchase in any store or venue. If you did buy any of these items, do not eat them and do not give them to others. Talk to your children about this outbreak. These products are attractive to children and teenagers.

Symptoms that patients are reporting include seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, abnormal heart rate, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, high blood pressure, and low blood pressure. These symptoms can be life-threatening in some patients.

If you did consume these items and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.