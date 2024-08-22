New Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

August 23, 2024

A new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak on the FDA CORE Table joins five other outbreaks, with case count increases in some. Five of the six outbreaks are unsolved.

The new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least three people. FDA has initiated traceback in this outbreak investigation.

For the Cyclospora outbreak that has sickened at least 35 people, FDA has initiated traceback. has started a site inspection, and has initiated sampling. This is an increase of 14 more patients since the last update.

For the Salmonella Newport outbreak in a not yet identified food, four people are sick. FDA has initiated traceback and has started a site inspection. This is an increase of one more patient.

For the second Cyclospora outbreak, 44 people are sick. The FDA has initiated traceback and has initiated sampling. The case count remains the same.

For the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak, 89 people are sick. The FDA has initiated traceback and sampling.

In the Salmonella Irumu outbreak, the outbreak has ended with no resolution. Epidemiologic and traceback investigations have been conducted. Mangoes were identified as the source of the illnesses in this outbreak. All samples that the FDA collected were reported as negative. Investigators were not able to determine a specific source of contamination. All product is past shelf life and is no longer on the market.

In the Diamond Shruumz outbreak linked to Chocolate Bars, Gummies, and Cones, there are 145 people in 20 states sick with 59 hospitalized. The FDA has published a chart stating the compounds and chemicals they found in these products, including a prescription drug and a Schedule-I controlled substance. There are two deaths potentially associated with these products.

Finally, the Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup outbreak linked to cucumbers has ended with  at least 551 people sick in 34 states and the District of Columbia. One hundred fifty five patients were hospitalized.

