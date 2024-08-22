Diamond Shruumz illnesses Climb to 145 With 59 Hospitalized

by

Diamond Shruumz illnesses climb to 145 sick in 29 states with 59 hospitalized, according to the FDA. There are two potentially associated deaths as well. That is an increase of 15 more patients since the last update was issued on August 14, 2024.

The case count by state is: Alabama (4), Arizona (11), California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (23), Indiana (8), Iowa (5), Kansas (5), Kentucky (11), Maryland (2), Minnesota (3), Missouri (1), Montana (3), Nevada (2), New Jersey (2), New York (1), North Carolina (17), North Dakota (3), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (7), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (9), Texas (7), Virginia (3), Washington (2), and Wisconsin (1). The patient age range was not reported.

Sample analysis is ongoing. A Sample Results table has been posted on the FDA web site. You can see the large table at theFDA web site. Some of the compounds and chemicals found in the Chocolate Bar products include Muscinol, Psilocin, a Schedule I-controlled substance, Pregabalin, a prescription drug, and Desmethoxyyangonin, dihydrokavain, and kavain, which are kavalactones found in the kava plant. Not all of these compounds were found in all of the Diamond Shruumz products.

The FDA and CDC are interpreting these test results to understand the health risks of ingesting these substances in combination. More testing is ongoing.

Do not consume any Diamond Shruumz products; they have all been recalled. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. And talk to your children about avoiding them as well. If you did eat any of these products and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this Diamond Shruumz outbreak.