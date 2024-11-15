Red Cow Burgers E. coli O157 Outbreak in Minnesota Sickens 10

by

A Red Cow burgers E. coli O157 outbreak in Minnesota has sickened at least 10 people, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Patients ate burgers at multiple locations of the Red Cow restaurant, which is a chain with locations in Hennepin, Ramsey, and Olmstead counties. One more patient ate at the Hen House Eatery in Minneapolis, which received the same ground beef products suspected in this outbreak. The ground beef in question was distributed to other restaurants in the area, so more cases could be identified.

Public health officials are urging anyone who ate a hamburger, especially if it was undercooked, at table service restaurants in the Twin Cities since October 31, 2024 and then developed diarrhea, particularly bloody diarrhea, in the next seven days, to see a doctor.

Patient meal dates range from October 31, 2024 through November 7, 2024. Illness onset dates range from November 4, 2024 through November 9, 2024. The patient age range is from 9 to 70 years. Two of these patients have been hospitalized. And more potential cases are under investigation.

Noted Minnesota food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in E. coli and HUS lawsuits, said, “No one should get sick just because they ordered a burger for lunch or dinner. We hope that now that this outbreak has been publicized, no more patients will be identified, but if more restaurants served this ground beef, the outbreak could grow.”

Red Cow and Hen House Eatery owners are fully cooperating with public health officials and have made multiple changes, including product changes, to prevent more illnesses. MDH is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and local health agencies during this investigation.

Symptoms of an E. coli O157 infection include a mild fever, possible nausea and vomiting, and the characteristic severe and painful abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea. About five percent of these cases can develop a dangerous complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a type of kidney failure. Symptoms of HUS include little or no urine output, easy bruising, a rash, and lethargy.

If you or anyone in your family has been experiencing these symptoms, especially after eating burgers at those two, or other restaurants in the Twin Cities, see your doctor. You may be part of this Red Cow burger E. coli O157 outbreak.